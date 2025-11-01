AlphaQuest LLC Buys 857 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 186.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $141,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $243,407,367 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $220.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, August 15th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

