Aon plc $AON Holdings Reduced by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 56.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $340.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.72.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.