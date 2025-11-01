Integrity Alliance LLC. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Integrity Alliance LLC. cut its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after buying an additional 361,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $838,640,000 after buying an additional 261,058 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,086,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $776,871,000 after buying an additional 83,954 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,223,000 after buying an additional 30,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.16.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $356.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.56. The company has a market capitalization of $136.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.