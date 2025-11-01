Saxony Capital Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.8% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,767,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,079,000 after purchasing an additional 153,806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $267,782,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,863,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,762,000 after purchasing an additional 277,926 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.55 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3363 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

