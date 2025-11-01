Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Receives $432.24 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $434.1579.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Stryker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $356.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker has a 52 week low of $329.16 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.08 and its 200 day moving average is $380.56. The company has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,253,831,000 after buying an additional 440,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,956,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,929,765,000 after buying an additional 150,204 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,393,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,445,000 after buying an additional 79,654 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stryker by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,596,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,214,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,366 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.