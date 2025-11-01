Syverson Strege & Co Makes New $337,000 Investment in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $191.71 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.27.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

