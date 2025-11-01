Rede Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

VB opened at $254.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

