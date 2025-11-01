iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Acquired by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

