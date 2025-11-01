Creekmur Asset Management LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $244.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $262.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

