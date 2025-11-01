Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.84 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Amgen by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12,200.0% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $298.43 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $335.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

