Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR Stake Cut by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $76.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Melius cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.09.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

