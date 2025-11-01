Equity Residential $EQR Holdings Trimmed by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC lowered its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for approximately 3.9% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $16,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 425.3% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.12.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $59.44 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $78.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 37.58%.The firm had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.42%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

