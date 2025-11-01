Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $877,468,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 245.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 89.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,455,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 95.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 885,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,727,000 after acquiring an additional 431,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.50.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TT stock opened at $448.95 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.41. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

