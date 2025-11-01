Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases 18,961 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,961 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,416,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $58.42 and a 52 week high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

