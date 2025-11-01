Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,761,000 after buying an additional 2,064,842 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,543,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,026,000 after buying an additional 492,425 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,778,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,786,000 after buying an additional 216,763 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after buying an additional 4,013,382 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after buying an additional 1,178,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.18 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

