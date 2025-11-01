GE Aerospace $GE Shares Purchased by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 2.9% of NWK Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1,078.6% in the first quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $309.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $316.67. The company has a market capitalization of $326.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.74.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

