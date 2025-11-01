NWK Group Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

NWK Group Inc. cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for about 0.6% of NWK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 97.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $448.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The company has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.41.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.50.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

