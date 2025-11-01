AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $688,868,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 48.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,037,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,680,000 after buying an additional 665,555 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Amgen by 128.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,065,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,017,000 after buying an additional 600,096 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in Amgen by 8,223.6% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 595,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,307,000 after acquiring an additional 588,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $156,812,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $298.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.51. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $335.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

