Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Purchased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 10,860 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,178,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $425.57 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $362.50 and a 12-month high of $519.88. The company has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $401.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($12.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $558.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $517.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.68 per share, with a total value of $1,948,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

