World Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $211,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% in the second quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 17,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.1% in the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.1%

MU opened at $223.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $251.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $232.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.73.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,574.74. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 271,256 shares of company stock valued at $53,931,979. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna raised their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.79.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

