Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 117,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $161.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The company has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

