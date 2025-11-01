Haven Private LLC Acquires New Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 26.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after buying an additional 199,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ASML by 101.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after buying an additional 367,505 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 710,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,910,000 after buying an additional 18,516 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in ASML by 61.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,059.23 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,086.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $924.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $802.25. The firm has a market cap of $416.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.857 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,051.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

