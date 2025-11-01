Adobe Inc. $ADBE Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 308.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,109,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,202,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $607,443,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1,482.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,298,389 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,351 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after acquiring an additional 961,895 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $340.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $327.50 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

