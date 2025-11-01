Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 293 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $3,896,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Entergy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,219,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $32,658,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 369.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 67,696 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.37.

Entergy Stock Up 0.1%

Entergy stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.17. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $98.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

