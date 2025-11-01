SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.3333.

Several research firms have commented on SAP. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

SAP opened at $260.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. SAP has a 52 week low of $227.52 and a 52 week high of $313.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SAP will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

