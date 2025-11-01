Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 11,319 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,045 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,319 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.8% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,713 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $114,200,000 after acquiring an additional 175,821 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,476 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,963 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on eBay in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on eBay

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $666,714.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,788,151.96. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 75,952 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $7,082,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 53,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,227.75. This represents a 58.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 96,743 shares of company stock worth $8,979,844 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.