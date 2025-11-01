Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $764,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $265.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.83 and a 200 day moving average of $272.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.94 and a fifty-two week high of $290.79.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME Group

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.