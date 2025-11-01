Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Workday were worth $23,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 211.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 3.0%

Workday stock opened at $239.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 111.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $457,608.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,394.96. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,268,217.88. Following the sale, the director owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,182.48. The trade was a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a $304.00 price target on Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

