Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 1,469 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWM. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HWM. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.57.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.3%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $206.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.10 and a twelve month high of $211.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.59 and a 200-day moving average of $175.36.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

