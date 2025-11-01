Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $683,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.31.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $195.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

