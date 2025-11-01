Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,846 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

