Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,323,084,000 after acquiring an additional 875,359 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $528,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,462 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $516,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $268,850,000 after purchasing an additional 481,786 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,302,433 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $224,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.58.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 4.6%

COIN stock opened at $343.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.57. The stock has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 3.68.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $9,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,054.32. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total transaction of $1,515,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,212,856.20. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 205,657 shares of company stock valued at $67,479,576 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

