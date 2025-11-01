Spire Wealth Management Has $1.45 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 21.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,486,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 442.4% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.09 per share, with a total value of $1,048,424.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 268,637 shares in the company, valued at $20,709,226.33. This represents a 5.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $265,302.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $93.71 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The firm has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

