Bank of America Corporation $BAC Holdings Decreased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $53.55 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $396.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 15.70%.Bank of America’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Phillip Securities increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.