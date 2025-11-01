Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,962,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,563,106,000 after purchasing an additional 882,168 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,519,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238,829 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Shopify by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,406 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $667,392,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Shopify by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,943,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Shopify from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Arete Research raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Phillip Securities cut shares of Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.35.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $173.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.13, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.72. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.27.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.