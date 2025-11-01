Savvy Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Savvy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,813 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,964,000 after buying an additional 1,995,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after buying an additional 1,718,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after buying an additional 1,110,990 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,033,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,046,000 after buying an additional 987,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,086,135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,698,000 after buying an additional 864,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $84.05 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

