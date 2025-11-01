Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 542 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 580,897.4% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after buying an additional 135,064,454 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $2,622,943,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after buying an additional 9,687,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after buying an additional 9,243,959 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $369,713,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,725.80. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock worth $55,805,379 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. DA Davidson set a $825.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $281.82 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $291.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.59 and a 200-day moving average of $200.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

