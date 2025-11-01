O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,385.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,079 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $94.44 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $91.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. The trade was a 89.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,080 shares of company stock worth $9,341,746. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

