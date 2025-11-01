Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $16.52 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 184,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 21.9% in the second quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 62.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 330,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,669,000 after purchasing an additional 127,570 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 54,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $281.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.68. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $291.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.72. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

