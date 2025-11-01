Crescent Sterling Ltd. Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 $PSX

Crescent Sterling Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.7% of Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crescent Sterling Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 13,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $843,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 69.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 100.6% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $136.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.27. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.94.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

