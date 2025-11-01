Assetmark Inc. Buys 63 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $629.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $596.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.15. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

