Balentine LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Balentine LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,148,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,471,000 after acquiring an additional 425,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,111,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,904,000 after acquiring an additional 833,760 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

