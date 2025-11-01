Balentine LLC Purchases 1,428 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Balentine LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,013 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 10,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 29.1% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 12,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 14,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Haven Private LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.45 and its 200 day moving average is $131.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

