Balentine LLC Sells 50,480 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Balentine LLC lessened its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,480 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $68.94 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $296.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

In other CocaCola news, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. The trade was a 102.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

