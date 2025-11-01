Assetmark Inc. Has $16.81 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $461.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $467.74 and a 200-day moving average of $489.49. The company has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.03 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.