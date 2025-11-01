Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 8,639 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,148,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,287 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,037,471,000 after acquiring an additional 425,648 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,111,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,904,000 after acquiring an additional 833,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 13.04%.The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMG. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

