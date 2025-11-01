iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB is Balentine LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Balentine LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,176 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Balentine LLC owned 0.23% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $86,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.48 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.77.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

