Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE:OXY opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $53.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.26.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

