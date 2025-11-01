Keybank National Association OH Has $4.22 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,584,523,000. Starr Indemnity & Liability Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,957,000. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,862,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 575.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,295 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $592.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $596.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.43. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $458.82 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.