Roble Belko & Company Inc Makes New $50,000 Investment in Target Corporation $TGT

Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 506 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Correct Capital Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 13,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,623,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 79,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Target Stock Down 0.0%

Target stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.40.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

